Türkiye’s data protection authority has fined Meta, the parent company of Instagram, nearly $330,000 for privacy violations related to accounts managed by minors on the platform.

According to The Personal Data Protection Authority's (KVKK) decision, an ex officio investigation was launched following allegations that the personal data and privacy of child users were being violated.

This was due to the fact that private Instagram accounts, opened by users under the age of 18, were being converted into business accounts, making them public and allowing children's personal data to become accessible to everyone.

The investigation revealed that email addresses and phone numbers associated with Instagram business accounts were included in Instagram's HTML source code. As a result, this information could be collected by anyone, making child users "vulnerable to online risks."

Failing to ensure data security