The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has condemned an attack claimed by the Daesh terror group that killed the country's acting refugee minister and several others.

"There can be no place for terrorism in the quest for stability," the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on X on Thursday, offering condolences to the victims' families.

The Taliban administration's Minister for Refugees and Repatriation, Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, was killed on Wednesday afternoon in a suicide bombing at the ministry's offices in the capital Kabul.

The European Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the attack, along with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Daesh claimed responsibility for the bombing saying that Haqqani was the primary target of the attack.