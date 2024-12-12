WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN condemns suicide attack on Afghan minister; tight security for funeral
The UN, along with the EU, OIC, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Iran, condemned the attack.
UN condemns suicide attack on Afghan minister; tight security for funeral
Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, was killed on Wednesday afternoon in a suicide bombing. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
December 12, 2024

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has condemned an attack claimed by the Daesh terror group that killed the country's acting refugee minister and several others.

"There can be no place for terrorism in the quest for stability," the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on X on Thursday, offering condolences to the victims' families.

The Taliban administration's Minister for Refugees and Repatriation, Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, was killed on Wednesday afternoon in a suicide bombing at the ministry's offices in the capital Kabul.

The European Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the attack, along with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Daesh claimed responsibility for the bombing saying that Haqqani was the primary target of the attack.

RelatedAfghan minister killed in Kabul suicide blast
RECOMMENDED

'Cowardly attack'

Taliban administration authorities had already blamed Daesh for the "cowardly attack" - the first targeting a minister since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani's funeral was set for Thursday at 2 pm (0930 GMT) in Paktia province, south of Kabul, which is the heartland of the Haqqani family.

Tight security measures were in place for the funeral.

A video purportedly from the scene of the funeral showed a vast but empty patch of land with a row of guards and armoured vehicles on one side. A fire truck is on standby.

RelatedMultiple deaths after gunman targets Afghanistan's Baghlan province
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order