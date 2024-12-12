A regional cooperation organisation in East Africa has praised a landmark agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia that ended nearly a year of tensions following talks in the Turkish capital.

Workneh Gebeyehu, executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), expressed his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his instrumental role in hosting and facilitating the discussions that produced the Ankara Declaration late on Wednesday.

“This significant accord marks a substantial step towards strengthening the long-standing social fabric between the two sisterly nations and demonstrates a commitment to resolving bilateral issues amicably," Gebeyehu said in a statement on Thursday.

Acknowledging Erdogan’s dedication to diplomacy and regional collaboration as a crucial factor in striking the deal, Gebeyehu emphasised the importance of “such diplomatic efforts in addressing shared challenges and fostering stability and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.”

Related Erdogan announces 'historic reconciliation' between Somalia and Ethiopia

Efforts to end tensions