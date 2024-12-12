European Union ministers agreed to let Bulgaria and Romania fully integrate into Europe’s ID-check free travel zone, known as the Schengen area, by lifting land border controls from next year, the EU's Hungarian presidency has said.

“Interior ministers have just adopted a decision to lift internal land border controls with and between Bulgaria and Romania,” the Hungarian presidency posted on X on Thursday. “A great victory for Bulgaria, Romania, and all of Europe!” Land border checks will end from Jan. 1.

Bulgaria and Romania joined the Schengen area in March after years of negotiations, providing free access for travellers arriving in both countries by air or sea.

However, land border checks remained in place due to opposition, chiefly from Austria, over concerns that the two countries were not doing enough to prevent migrants from entering without authorisation.

Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said the decision would be a “major benefit” to his country’s economy and enable “faster journeys home for the millions of Romanians” living and travelling within the Schengen area.

Related Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's vast Schengen zone

'Necessary step'