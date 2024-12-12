This week, 150 illegal miners who were rescued from an abandoned gold mine in Mpumalanga, South Africa, are set to appear in court this month as part of the country’s ongoing crackdown on illegal mining under the “Vala Umgodi” operation, which means close the holes.

Over the past year, more than 12,000 illegal miners have been arrested in the nationwide campaign in an effort to combat the illegal mining trade, local media reported.

Since October, authorities have rescued over 1,400 illegal miners from various mines near Stilfontein, including more than 900 Mozambicans, 400 Zimbabweans, and recovered a dozen bodies.

People from Mozambique and Zimbabwe engage in illegal mining in South Africa due to extreme poverty, unemployment, and lack of opportunities in their home countries.

South Africa’s gold-rich mines offer the potential for significant earnings, especially with its stronger currency.

As a part of the operation, backed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, supplies of food and water are cut off to miners to force them out—a move South Africa’s High Court calls illegal.

The illegal miners were rescued in a three-day operation with help from the police, South African National Defence Force and private security personnel.

Emergency health personnel provided the illegal miners medical assistance while Home Affairs officials processed them before they were whisked off to police holding cells.

According to some of the rescued miners, armed men forced them into the shaft. The police said they will collect evidence before the shaft is closed, according to SABC News.

Digging for gold

Over the weekend, the quiet forest town of Sabie in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province was thrown into commotion when police discovered four men attempting to escape through the area.