Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has hailed the recently brokered Ethiopia-Somalia agreement as a "strong manifestation" of his country’s commitment to diplomacy for "fair and sustainable" solutions.

"Throughout the process, we carefully listened to the sensitivities, priorities, and expectations of the parties," Fidan said on social media platform X on Thursday.

He explained that the result is the Ankara Declaration—a forward-looking accord laying the groundwork for strengthened cooperation between the Horn of Africa nations.

Fidan emphasised that the agreement represents an "important milestone" in resolving longstanding disputes.

He called it a "historic step" towards enhancing stability, peace, and prosperity on the African continent.

Türkiye, Fidan added, remains committed to supporting the ongoing reconciliation process.

Landmark deal brokered by Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud in Ankara on Wednesday.