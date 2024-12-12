The fall of the Assad regime in Syria potentially marks the end of the pan-Arab nationalist political and military movement represented by the Baath Party, heralding a new era for the Middle East at a crucial juncture of history.

Experts and analysts say that the Baath Party’s “impractical ideology” and authoritarian reigns meant that it was destined to fail from the very beginning.

“Many would say Baathism was dead on arrival…(as it was) an impractical ideology built on a false premise,” says Mostafa Minawi, a professor of history focusing on the Middle East at Cornell University and a fellow at the National Humanities Center.

The Baath Party’s roots go back to the late 1940s when the Arab nationalist movement emerged under the leadership of Michel Aflaq, a Syrian Christian, Salah al-Din al-Bitar, a Sunni Arab from Damascus and Zaki al-Arsuzi, an Alawite from Latakia.

While the Baath Party – which mixed socialist ideas with Arab nationalism mixed with a hardcore version of secularism –promised Arab enlightenment in the Middle East in the 1950s-60s, it quickly became a suppressive apparatus at the hands of autocratic leaders like Syria’s Hafez al Assad and Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, who ruled their respective countries with iron fists.

In 1963, the Baath Party grabbed power in both Iraq and Syria through military coups in February and March, respectively, and stayed in power for decades through autocratic one-party rule.

Suppressing dissenters

In Iraq and Syria, the Baath Party manifested “in authoritarian regimes that used the mantle of Arab unity to suppress” dissenters from different ethnic and sectarian backgrounds, according to Minawi, whose recent book on the Ottoman rule in the Middle East was the co-winner of Middle East Studies Association’s Albert Hourani Award in 2023.

But despite imagining a pan-Arab state across the Middle East, the party’s leadership in Syria and Iraq could never reach a real deal to unite their states in power for decades.

The Saddam Hussein-led Baath Party was wiped out in Iraq after the 2003 US occupation, while Syrian Baathism recently sank with the removal of Bashar al Assad, the son of Hafez al Assad and the leading figure of the party, from power.

“The fall of Baathism marks a major turning point for Syria and the wider region,” says Sean Foley, a professor of history at Middle Tennessee State University who specialises in the history of the Middle East and the wider Islamic world.

“Baathism has been a part of the region's history and political system for decades -- even before it took power in Iraq and then Syria,” Foley tells TRT World.

“It was such a permanent part of the landscape that a teacher told a literature class that I was taking in Damascus in 2003, as an aside, that he was convinced that the Baathist party would remain in power in Syria forever.”

The Baath Party regimes in Syria and Iraq became police states, which Samer al-Khalil famously called "The Republic of Fear", a bestseller, to describe Saddam Hussein’s brutal and oppressive policies, according to Foley. Al-Khalil, whose real name is Kanan Makiya, is an Iraqi-American academic who was criticised for supporting the US invasion of Iraq.

But with the removal of the last Baath regime in Syria, now the region has “an opportunity to build something new and better”, according to Foley.

“As a Syrian in the country noted to me, the day Assad fell, Syrians were certain that the future would be better because nothing could be worse than life under Assad. That says it all.”

The rise and fall

The defenders of Baath, which means revival in Arabic, emerged in the Middle East right after the colonialist Western powers ended their formal post-WWI mandates across Iraq, Syria and other states, leaving the region with deep divisions and 22 Arab states.

Minawi says that Baathist ideology emerged as a counter-balance to Western hegemony in the Middle East after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire at the end of WWI.

“Baathism was an idea that came as a product of a specific historical moment when an imagined ‘Arab revival’ was thought of as a unifying counter ideology to those imposed by post-Ottoman Western colonialism,” Minawi adds.