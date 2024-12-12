Türkiye-mediated “historic reconciliation” between Somalia and Ethiopia is a groundbreaking development in conflict management, distinguishing Ankara’s diplomacy and foreign policy outlook from global powers like the US, China and the European Union, experts say.

“The US and EU have primarily focused on counter-terrorism and migration management in the region. China has prioritised economic investments and infrastructure development under the Belt and Road Initiative,” says Dr Kaan Devecioglu, who serves as coordinator for North African Studies at the Ankara-based think tank ORSAM.

Devecioglu tells TRT World that major powers like the US, European Union and China played only a limited role in resolving this issue because of different priorities, reducing their role to a disinterested bystander.

As a result, the Somalia-Ethiopia conflict did not rank high on the list of their strategic interests.

Except for Türkiye, Devecioglu says the powers like the US and China failed to navigate the historical and ethnic complexities of the conflict, often looking at the region through a partisan lens, increasing the risk of entanglement in regional rivalries.

“Türkiye’s approach to African diplomacy, which combines historical ties, cultural proximity and balanced mediation has distinguished it from global powers. It filled a vacuum left by the relative disengagement of other major actors,” he notes.

Culminating on December 11, the Ankara Declaration over the breakaway Somaliland region has been hailed by geopolitical experts as a path forward to restore stability in the Horn of Africa, a large peninsula situated on the easternmost part of the African mainland.

“For Africa, the Ankara Declaration showcases the potential of intra-continental solidarity with a trusted external mediation. For Ethiopia and Somalia, it represents a vital framework and pathway towards de-escalation and economic cooperation,” says Nuur Mohamud Sheekh, a London-based foreign affairs expert who previously served at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an eight-country trade bloc in Africa.

The Somalian president and the Ethiopian premier were in Ankara for a joint press conference where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the establishment of a “solid foundation for cooperation” between the two countries based on mutual respect for territorial integrity.

“Türkiye is increasingly seen as a credible and trusted partner not only in Africa but also globally. This is complemented by Türkiye’s investments in Africa and developmental cooperation,” Sheekh tells TRT World.

Reason for the rift between Ethiopia and Somalia

The breakaway region of Somaliland has been at the centre of the rift between the two East African nations.

Even though it seceded from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland is recognised by neither the African Union nor the UN as an independent state.

Regional tensions erupted when Ethiopia, which is to the south and west of Somaliland, signed a deal with the breakaway region on January 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

The deal was important for landlocked Ethiopia because it gave it direct access to the Red Sea for the first time since the early 1990s. Ethiopia lost the ability to conduct maritime trade when Eritrea seceded more than three decades ago. With over 120 million people, Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in the world.

As part of the deal, Somaliland leased a 20-kilometre stretch of land along its coastline to Ethiopia to establish a marine force base for Ethiopia.

The deal drew strong opposition from Somalia, which considered the deal an attack on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, resulting in regional instability.

Türkiye as a key global player