US President-elect Donald Trump has rung the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange after being recognised for the second time by Time magazine as its Person of the Year.

Thursday's honours for the businessman-turned-politician are a measure of Trump's remarkable comeback from an ostracised former president who refused to accept his election loss four years ago to a president-elect who won the White House decisively in November.

Before he rang the opening bell at 9:30 am (local time), a first for him, Trump spoke at the exchange and called it "a tremendous honour."

"Time Magazine, getting this honour for the second time, I think I like it better this time actually," he said.

He talked up some of the people he has named to his incoming administration, including Treasury pick Secretary Scott Bessent, and some of his announced policies, including a promise this week that the federal government will issue expedited permits, including environmental approvals, for projects and construction worth more than $1 billion.

"I think we're going to have a tremendous run. We have to straighten out some problems, some big problems in the world," he said.

Sam Jacobs, Time's editor-in-chief, announced on NBC's "Today" show that Trump was Time's 2024 Person of the Year. Jacobs said Trump was someone who "for better or for worse, had the most influence on the news in 2024."

"This is someone who made a historic comeback, who reshaped the American presidency and who's reordering American politics," Jacobs said. "It’s hard to argue with the fact that the person who's moving into the Oval Office is the most influential person in the news."

He added that "there's always a hot debate" at the magazine over the honour, "although I have to admit that this year was an easier decision than years past."

Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election, adorns the magazine's title cover sporting his distinctive red tie and striking a pensive pose.

"For marshalling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world, Donald Trump is Time's 2024 - Person of the Year," the magazine said in a statement.

"We are witnessing a resurgence of populism, a widening mistrust in the institutions that defined the last century, and an eroding faith that liberal values will lead to better lives for most people. Trump is both agent and beneficiary of it all," the magazine added.