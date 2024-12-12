Israel's recent arrest of almost 30 mostly Jewish citizens who allegedly spied for Iran has revealed a sophisticated strategy to benefit from social vulnerabilities within Israeli society, marking what security officials call Tehran’s most extensive infiltration effort in decades.

"There is a large phenomenon here," said Shalom Ben Hanan, a former top Shin Bet official, referring to what he called the surprising number of Jewish citizens who knowingly agreed to work for Iran against the state.

The recruited individuals painted a graphic picture of social alienation – recent immigrants, army deserters, and a convicted sex offender as conversations with the sources, court records and official statements show.

Unlike Tehran's previous espionage operations that targeted high-profile figures like businessmen and former cabinet ministers, this new wave focused on society's outliers.

The infiltration came amid Israel’s ongoing proxy war with Iran, which has intensified since October 7, 2023, with Tel Aviv targeting Tehran’s military assets and the leaders of its allies.

These killings included senior Hamas leaders such as Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Fatah Sharif, as well as top Hezbollah figures like Hassan Nasrallah, Fuad Shukr and Hashem Safieddine.

From social outcasts to spies

According to police and Israel's internal security agency, Shin Bet statements, at least two suspects were from Israel's ultra-Orthodox community.

The October arrests in Haifa clearly reflected this pattern, as they were not the first of their kind.

Defence analyst Hamze Attar noted the significance of Iran's successful exploitation of two distinct marginalised groups: recent immigrants from Azerbaijan and Arab Israelis.

"This [was] huge," he said, explaining how Iran managed to penetrate these communities that exist somewhat outside Israel's mainstream society.

"Israel has been thought of as ... a single identity, one taught from an early age that they are under constant danger of attack from their Arab neighbours."

According to Attar, Israel with its small and generally cohesive society has long been considered almost impregnable by foreign spy agencies.

The fact that Iran could turn multiple marginalised groups into so-called “assets” represented a significant intelligence breakthrough.