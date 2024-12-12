Brian Thompson was a name known in the corporate world — a CEO at the helm of UnitedHealthcare, a man overseeing one of the most powerful companies in the American healthcare system.

His tragic assassination-style murder in Midtown Manhattan shocked the nation, but the story that unravelled in its wake told a deeper, darker tale of systemic failures, desperation and the human toll of a fragmented healthcare system.

The accused killer, Luigi Mangione, 26, now sits in a Pennsylvania jail, fighting extradition to New York. A privileged young man, valedictorian and Ivy League graduate, Mangione's spiral from promise to tragedy mirrors the cracks in a system that too often pushes individuals to the edge.

Dr Linda Cartwright, a healthcare policy expert in Washington, DC, sees Mangione's story not just as a tragedy but as a symptom.

"No matter how much righteous anger we may feel, violence has no place in our society, but everyone understands the frustration," she told TRT World.

"The despair in this case is not unique to Mangione. He's an extreme manifestation of what millions of Americans who deal with health care experience daily."

And the numbers back her up.

According to the Commonwealth Fund's Mirror, Mirror 2024report, the United States ranks last in overall healthcare performance among 10 high-income countries.

Despite spending a staggering 16 percent of its GDP on health care — more than any other nation — the US lags in all departments: equity, access, as well as outcomes.

Related From Ivy League grad to murder suspect: What we know about Luigi Mangione

Man behind the manifesto

Mangione was born into opportunity. He attended Maryland's prestigious all-boys Gilman School, excelled in athletics and graduated as an overachiever from the elite University of Pennsylvania with dual degrees in engineering.

His future seemed boundless. But behind the achievements was a young man quietly drowning in a storm of physical agony and emotional turmoil.

Persistent back issues troubled him for years culminating in surgery in 2023. But relief never came. Instead, his pain worsened, coupled with debilitating "brain fog" that he often vented about on Reddit forums.

His posts, tinged with frustration, hinted at a deeper disillusionment — not just with his body but with the system he felt had failed him. Over time, his communications with family and friends dwindled, until, six months ago, they stopped altogether. His mother filed a missing-person report, and Mangione disappeared into the shadows.

A symbolic takedown

On November 30, Thompson was gunned down in the heart of Manhattan. The head honcho of a company ranked 8th on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 was allegedly shot by Mangione with a 3D homemade gun.

A massive manhunt followed. The media swarmed, igniting a frenzy. Days later, Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, sitting alone with a manifesto.

The three-page document, now part of a New York Police Department's report, described the murder as a "symbolic takedown" of the healthcare industry, which Mangione called exploitative and corrupt.

"Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming," he allegedly wrote.

According to media reports, the manifesto details his anger at a system he claimed prioritised profit over people. It painted Mangione as a self-proclaimed martyr for those he believed were crushed by America's healthcare machinery.