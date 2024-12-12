Türkiye has taken a significant diplomatic step by appointing a temporary charge d’affaires to its embassy in Damascus, which has remained closed since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war.

Ambassador Burhan Koroglu, currently serving as Türkiye's ambassador to Mauritania, has been assigned the role.

Koroglu, who officially began his duties in Nouakchott in December 2023, will now oversee Türkiye's diplomatic affairs in Syria in his new capacity.

On November 27, armed anti-regime forces launched a 10-day lightning offensive, capturing key cities, and then on December 8, the capital, Damascus.

The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime.