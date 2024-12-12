TÜRKİYE
Türkiye appoints charge d’affaires to Damascus after prolonged absence
Burhan Koroglu, who officially began his duties in Nouakchott in December 2023, will now oversee Türkiye's diplomatic affairs in Syria in his new capacity.
Ambassador Burhan Koroglu will now oversee Türkiye’s diplomatic affairs in Syria in his new capacity. (AA) / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 12, 2024

Türkiye has taken a significant diplomatic step by appointing a temporary charge d’affaires to its embassy in Damascus, which has remained closed since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war.

Ambassador Burhan Koroglu, currently serving as Türkiye's ambassador to Mauritania, has been assigned the role.

Koroglu, who officially began his duties in Nouakchott in December 2023, will now oversee Türkiye's diplomatic affairs in Syria in his new capacity.

On November 27, armed anti-regime forces launched a 10-day lightning offensive, capturing key cities, and then on December 8, the capital, Damascus.

The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime.

New beginning in diplomatic relations

The decision to station a charge d’affaires signals Türkiye's intent to re-establish a formal diplomatic presence in Syria, where relations have been strained since the civil war began in 2011.

While the embassy itself has not reopened, this move is viewed as a potential precursor to enhanced diplomatic engagement between Ankara and Damascus.

Türkiye has consistently emphasised the importance of Syria’s territorial integrity and a political resolution to the conflict.

The appointment of Koroglu aligns with recent efforts by Türkiye to recalibrate its regional policies and foster dialogue amid shifting dynamics in the Middle East.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
