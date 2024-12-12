Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have held discussions emphasising robust regional cooperation and shared interests, including backing an "inclusive government" in Syria.

Thursday's talks, according to the State Department, highlighted the shared goal of fostering an "accountable" government in Syria.

The two countries also discussed the "urgent need" for a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza and prisoner swap deal that "surges humanitarian assistance" to besieged Palestinians.

President Erdogan told Blinken that Türkiye has stood for preservation of Syria's territorial integrity, unity, unitary structure from the very beginning.

He added that Türkiye will take measures for national security against terrorist organisations such as PKK/PYD/YPG, and Daesh in Syria, and will never allow any weakness in the fight against the terror groups. President Erdogan also noted that as the only NATO member to have fought Daesh in direct combat, Türkiye will prevent PKK and its affiliates from taking advantage of the situation in Syria.

He also reiterated that the international community must work together on revival and reconstruction of institutions in Syria.