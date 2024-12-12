Outgoing President Joe Biden has said he had commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 people and pardoned 39 others, in what the White House called the largest single-day act of clemency in US history.

"America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances," Biden said on Thursday.

"As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation."

Biden said the 39 people forgiven for non-violent crimes "have shown successful rehabilitation and have shown commitment to making their communities stronger and safer".

The White House said the nearly 1,500 people granted commuted sentences — "the most ever in a single day" — had been serving them at home for at least one year.

"These commutation recipients, who were placed on home confinement during the Covid pandemic, have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities and have shown that they deserve a second chance," Biden said.

Biden said he would be taking more steps in the weeks ahead and would continue to review clemency petitions. The second largest single-day act of clemency was by Barack Obama, with 330, shortly before leaving office in 2017.

Clemency is the term for the power the president has to pardon, in which a person is relieved of guilt and punishment, or to commute a sentence, which reduces or eliminates the punishment but doesn't exonerate the wrongdoing. It's customary for a president to grant mercy at the end of his term, using the power of the office to wipe away records or end prison terms.