US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Ankara for high-stakes talks that will cover the enduring threat posed by the PKK terrorist group to Türkiye and the importance of avoiding further conflict in Syria. His visit, coming amid escalating tensions in the region, carries both symbolic and strategic significance.

Speaking earlier in Jordan, Blinken reiterated the need to prevent new conflicts in Syria and said he would address the PKK/YPG issue with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On Friday, he is set to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss a range of pressing topics.

Dr Ali Burak Daricili, an international relations expert from Bursa Technical University, framed the visit within the broader geopolitical context. "Blinken's visit is undoubtedly important. When we evaluate the current challenges around us, his visit to Ankara holds significance. There has been a rapidly developing de facto situation in Syria, marking the beginning of a new process. Additionally, we have entered a new phase in the Hamas-Israel conflict," Daricili observed.

Prof Dr Ozden Zeynep Oktav, an expert in international relations from Istanbul Medeniyet University, highlighted the critical importance of addressing the YPG's presence in Syria.

Oktav said the most critical issue in discussions between Blinken and Fidan is the YPG.

"The pressing question is whether the YPG will maintain its presence east of the Euphrates. Has the YPG already evolved into a de facto autonomous entity or statelet? This remains debatable."

The PKK/YPG terror group, which operated freely in Syria during the Assad regime, faces increasing pressure from the Syrian National Army (SNA), which is advancing on towns under its control. The group, which receives US military support as a regional partner, is grappling with new challenges.

Daricili identified Syria as a key focus for the discussions, stating, "I believe the primary item on the agenda will be the next phase in Syria. For Türkiye, the number one issue regarding Syria remains the presence of the PYD and YPG. The US relationship with these groups is well known. Türkiye will undoubtedly express its sensitivities."

Meanwhile, the US maintains a significant military presence in eastern Syria, where the PKK/YPG operate and vital oil fields are located. While Washington cites counterterrorism as the justification for its support, the YPG's control over Daesh detention facilities and reports of emptied prisons have raised concerns. "Reports have surfaced that they emptied some of these facilities, and this has raised additional concerns," Oktav emphasised. "This is undoubtedly a topic for discussion between Blinken and Fidan."