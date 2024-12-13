South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has said the best way to restore order in the country is to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol, a day ahead of a planned parliamentary vote over Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law.

Democratic Party leader Lee called on Friday Yoon's remarks "a declaration of war" against the people.

"It proved that impeachment is the fastest and the most effective way to end the confusion," he said.

Yoon on Thursday vowed to "fight to the end," blaming the opposition party for paralysing the government and claiming a North Korean hack into the election commission made his party's crushing defeat in an April parliamentary election questionable.

He said the opposition was "dancing the sword dance of madness" by trying to drag a democratically elected president from power.