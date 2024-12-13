Türkiye’s historic Safranbolu district in northern Karabuk province is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking decades of preservation and cultural tourism that has welcomed millions of visitors.

Since its designation on Dec. 17, 1994, Safranbolu has remained a living testament to Ottoman-era architecture and culture, offering visitors a journey through time with its cobblestone streets, traditional houses, mosques, baths and bridges.

Known as the “Fingerprint of the Ottomans” for its well-preserved architecture and urban life, the district first gained attention with the 1976 documentary “Time in Safranbolu,” directed by the late Turkish filmmaker Suha Arin.

The film won the “Best Short Film” award at the 14th Antalya Film Festival and brought national recognition to Safranbolu’s cultural significance.

"Safranbolu was added as the eighth city from Türkiye 30 years ago,” Karabuk Governor Mustafa Yavuz highlighted the district’s journey.

2,400 registered historical structures

Yavuz emphasised the importance of preserving both tangible and intangible heritage - from Safranbolu’s architecture to its traditional handicrafts.

He noted that conservation efforts in the area began in the 1970s and now encompass around 2,400 registered historical structures in Karabuk.