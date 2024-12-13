Jordan has announced that it will host an international ministerial-level meeting on December 14 to discuss developments related to the situation in Syria.

According to a written statement from the foreign ministry, the meeting will bring together Arab and international officials to review and address the latest developments in Syria.

The statement noted that, at Jordan's invitation and in line with a decision by the Arab League, the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria convened in Aqaba.

The committee includes foreign ministers from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, and Egypt, along with the Arab League Secretary-General.

The foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Qatar are also taking part in the talks.