A fire at a private elderly care centre in Amman has claimed the lives of at least six residents and injured 60 others, according to Jordan's official news agency Petra.

The blaze occurred on Friday on the first floor of the White Family Association's elderly care centre, which houses 111 residents. Five are critically injured.

Authorities evacuated all remaining residents to alternative care facilities, and the injured were transported to government hospitals for treatment, Jordanian Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa said.