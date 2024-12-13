WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine energy facilities — Kiev
Russia has conducted at least 11 large-scale strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year, according to official figures.
Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine energy facilities — Kiev
The air raid alert had been announced since 7:00 am (0500 GMT) and channels monitoring threats reported missiles over several regions of Ukraine. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
December 13, 2024

Ukraine has said that it was fending off a new missile attack on its energy system, the latest in Russia's campaign targeting the war-torn country's power grid during the winter season.

"The enemy continues its terror. Once again, the energy sector across Ukraine is under massive attack," Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Friday.

Russia has escalated its strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, plunging hundreds of thousands into temporary blackouts as temperatures hit zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit).

The air raid alert had been announced since 7:00 am (0500 GMT) and channels monitoring threats reported missiles over several regions of Ukraine.

Russia has conducted at least 11 large-scale strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year, according to official figures.

RelatedRussian strikes target Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Kiev

Increased restrictions

RECOMMENDED

To manage the power deficit, Ukraine's energy operator has been implementing hours-long outages.

It announced increased restrictions on Friday following the attack.

Moscow has previously acknowledged striking Ukraine's energy sites but says they are legitimate targets as they "support the Ukrainian defence industry enterprises".

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly denounced the attacks on the energy system as attempts to break the population's morale, and urged allies to send more air defence.

Reacting to the latest strike, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga reiterated that call.

"Russia aims to deprive us of energy. Instead, we must deprive it of the means of terror. I reiterate my call for the urgent delivery of 20 NASAMS, HAWK, or IRIS-T air defence systems," he said on social media.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem