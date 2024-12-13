Türkiye's priority in Syria is ensuring the stability and prevention of domination by groups deemed terrorists after the ouster of regime leader Bashar al-Assad, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after their meeting in Ankara, Fidan said that possible Turkish and US roles for Syria's future were among the topics they discussed.

"In the new situation in Syria, we discussed what can be done for the welfare of the Syrian people, the country's unity, integrity, cohesion, and sovereignty. We also talked about the roles of Türkiye, the US, and regional actors, and how we can cooperate to address these issues," he said.

“We discussed that preventing terrorism in Syria and ensuring that Daesh and the PKK do not dominate there are among our priorities. We thoroughly talked about what we can do regarding these issues, what our common concerns are, and what joint solutions should be,” Fidan said.

Regarding Gaza, Fidan stated that they also addressed the need for a ceasefire in the region, saying, “We agreed on the urgency of achieving a ceasefire. Both the US and Türkiye, along with other allies, are working intensively to broker a ceasefire in the region. Unfortunately, the cycle of violence continues. Israel is still killing civilians. We discussed what steps we can take to stop this as soon as possible.”

Fidan also mentioned that during his meeting with Blinken, who is visiting Türkiye for the last time during his tenure, they discussed bilateral relations, particularly in the defence industry.

Related Erdogan, Blinken discuss Syrian political transition, Gaza genocide

"Encouraging signs" in Gaza ceasefire

Blinken remarked that the US and the Syrian people are focused on the opportunities ahead, particularly on helping the Syrian people break free from Bashar al-Assad’s rule.