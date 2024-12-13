The deputy executive director of the UN World Food Program has been on whirlwind visits to hotspots in the Middle East and Sudan to assess dire humanitarian situations and escalating demands for food from millions of people trapped or fleeing conflicts.

But Carl Skau said in an interview this week that the Rome-based agency has been forced to make major cuts to the numbers of people it can help because of a lack of funding.

WFP is working to diversify its funding, including targeting the private sector, but Skau said, “It’s going to be a tough time ahead, no doubt, with increasing gaps.”

“Needs continue to rise, and the funding does not even remain stable at the levels we have currently,” he said.

‘A triple crisis’ in Syria

Syria is facing the fallout from a 13-year civil war, the surge in arrivals from the recent Israeli war on neighbouring Lebanon, and anti-regime forces unexpectedly ousting longtime Bashar al Assad regime, Skau said.

Even before Lebanon and the end of the Assad family’s more than 50-year rule, he said 3 million people were acutely food insecure and very hungry. However, the agency was only providing food aid to 2 million because of funding cuts.

Now, Skau said, “it’s a triple crisis, and the needs are going to be massive.”

Gaza is heading toward famine