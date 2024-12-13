The Turkish communications model is the product of an approach that makes no compromise on using brave and principled journalism to amplify the voice of the righteous, not the powerful, Turkish President has said.

“Thanks to the efforts of our Communications Directorate, (national broadcaster) TRT, Anadolu Agency, and all our relevant institutions and organisations, ensuring that the world is informed about the massacre committed by Israel since Oct. 7, 2023 has been one of the most concrete outcomes of this approach,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his message to a summit in Istanbul on Friday.

Erdogan underlined that Ankara continues its multidimensional diplomatic efforts with great determination to establish peace and stability in the region and the world.

"From Karabakh to the Balkans, from Syria to Ukraine, we continue to take responsibility with our proactive, solution-oriented foreign policy approach that respects humanitarian sensitivities in every corner of our region," he said in his message to the International Strategic Communication Summit 2024 (StratCom Summit’24), which began Friday.

Erdogan said that the vision of the Century of Türkiye, which has grown more prominent in people's minds due to Türkiye’s sincere stance and selfless efforts, has been shaped by an approach to communications that places justice, security, and truth at its core.

“Innovative communications strategy"