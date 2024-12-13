Somalia and Ethiopia have signed a joint declaration to address their dispute over the breakaway Somaliland region and Ethiopia’s need for sea access, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facilitating the agreement.

In a joint news conference in Ankara, President Erdogan praised Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for their “historic reconciliation.”

The Ankara Declaration, signed on December 11, 2024, is a breakthrough in mitigating hostilities between two regional powerhouses of the Horn of Africa.

“Through a carefully balanced diplomatic approach, Türkiye ensured Ethiopia’s concerns were addressed without compromising Somalia’s sovereignty,” observed Dr Ibrahim Mulushewa, Executive Director at the Centre for National and Regional Integration Studies.

Reaffirming Ethiopia and Somalia’s commitment to sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, the agreement sets the stage for technical negotiations on Ethiopia’s access to the sea, expected to conclude by mid-2025.

Impartial mediator

A cornerstone of this success was Ankara’s ability to maintain neutrality—an exceptional quality in a region long marred by historical and territorial disputes and interference from other international actors.

"One of the defining factors of Türkiye’s success was its ability to maintain neutrality throughout the process," Dr Mulushewa observed. "By avoiding actions that could be interpreted as partial, Türkiye built trust and credibility, ensuring Ethiopia felt secure enough to participate."

Ethiopia, the Horn’s dominant military power, initially feared that dialogue might jeopardise its strategic interests. A January 2024 memorandum of understanding with Somaliland had already strained its relations with Somalia, which saw the pact as violating its sovereignty.

Türkiye, however, carefully calibrated its role as a mediator, addressing Ethiopia’s anxieties while acknowledging Somalia’s grievances.

Türkiye’s strong bilateral relationships with Ethiopia and Somalia were key in building momentum for the talks. Over years of engagement, the country had established itself as a reliable partner for both nations, fostering economic and developmental ties that created goodwill.

Dr Mulushewa highlighted the importance of this trust: "Ethiopia’s initial reluctance was rooted in a lack of confidence in multilateral negotiations. Türkiye’s reputation for fair and constructive engagement reassured Ethiopian leaders that their concerns would not be sidelined."

Neutrality in strategic declaration