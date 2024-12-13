A Dutch court has rejected a bid by 10 pro-Palestinian NGOs to stop the Netherlands exporting weapons to Israel and trading with illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

The Hague district court on Friday stressed that the state has some leeway in its policies and courts should not rush to step in.

"The interim relief court finds that there is no reason to impose a total ban on the export of military and dual-use goods on the state," it said in a statement.

The plaintiffs, citing high civilian casualties in Israel' s war in Gaza, had argued that the Dutch state, as a signatory to the 1948 Genocide Convention, has a duty to take all reasonable measures at its disposal to prevent genocide.

Preventing genocide