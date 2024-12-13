French President Emmanuel Macron named Francois Bayrou as his fourth prime minister of 2024 on Friday, tasking the veteran centrist with steering the country out of its second major political crisis in the last six months.

The priority for Bayrou, a close Macron ally, will be passing a special law to roll over the 2024 budget, with a nastier battle over the 2025 legislation looming early next year.

Parliamentary pushback over the 2025 bill led to the downfall of former Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government.

Bayrou, 73, is expected to put forward his list of ministers in the coming days, but will likely face the same existential difficulties as Barnier in steering legislation through a hung parliament comprising three warring blocs.

His proximity to the deeply unpopular Macron will also prove a vulnerability. Jordan Bardella, the president of the far-right National Rally party, said they would not be calling for an immediate no-confidence motion against Bayrou.

France's festering political malaise has raised doubts about whether Macron will complete his second presidential term, which ends in 2027.

It has also lifted French borrowing costs and left a power vacuum in the heart of Europe, just as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House. Macron spent the days after Barnier's ouster speaking to leaders from the conservatives to the Communists, seeking to lock in support for Bayrou.

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally and the hard-left France Unbowed were excluded.

Any involvement of the Socialist Party in a coalition may cost Macron in next year's budget. "Now we will see how many billions the support of the Socialist Party will cost," a government adviser said on Friday.