Almost two weeks ago, the WHO was informed of an outbreak of an undiagnosed disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that has now reportedly caused 143 deaths.

After days of confusion about the disease making people sick, officials say that test results suggest malaria may be driving the deadly outbreak in DRC’s Kwango province, but experts warn other pathogens could be involved.

Of 12 samples tested, 10 were positive for malaria, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), announced at a recent press briefing. He added that the investigations continue to pinpoint the precise causes of illness.

Samples are being sent to Kinshasa for further analysis, highlighting the lack of local testing capacity.

“In a case like this, it is important to remember that malaria is a significant disease and can lead to death,” Dr Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Texas, told TRT World.

Dr Kuppalli added that malaria, transmitted by specific mosquito species, remains a persistent global health challenge influenced by biological, environmental, social, and systemic factors.

“Despite significant progress in reducing malaria’s impact in many regions, its eradication faces several barriers,” she noted.

The cases are up from 111 reported during the previous week. The outbreak has disproportionately affected children, with nearly 42 percent of cases reported in those under five.

Dr Abdi Mahamud, the WHO’s interim director of alert and response coordination, said malaria is endemic in the region and that the rainy season has led to an expected rise in respiratory illnesses.

“For example, Kinshasa is seeing a rise in flu and COVID,” he stated. While the epidemiological data do not indicate an explosive increase in cases or deaths, he highlighted that “the high infant mortality shows that the issue needs to be addressed in Panzi and other vulnerable regions.”

Dr Kuppalli further underscored the importance of other contributing factors. “It is also important to remember that in persons who are malnourished and don’t have access to high-quality medical care, this may affect the severity and clinical presentation of the disease.”

Myriad contributing challenges