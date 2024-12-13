Thousands of Syrians converged on a landmark Damascus mosque for Friday prayers, waving flags and chanting — a sight unimaginable just days ago before the ouster of Bashar al Assad.

At the capital's famed Umayyad Mosque, men, women and children gathered to celebrate on the first Friday prayers since Assad's ouster, later streaming into the city streets and squares.

"We are gathering because we're happy Syria has been freed, we're happy to have been liberated from the prison in which we lived," said Nour Thi al Ghina, 38.

"This is the first time we have converged in such big numbers and the first time we are seeing such an event," she said, beaming with joy.

"We never expected this to happen."

Exhilarated crowds chanted "One, one, one, the Syrian people is one!" on Friday.

Road to Damascus