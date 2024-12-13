BIZTECH
Ukraine 'open' to food trade opportunities in post-Assad Syria
Kiev expresses its readiness to supply food to Syria, potentially filling a gap left by disruptions in Russian wheat supplies to the country following the fall of the Assad regime.
Ukraine commits to supplying grain to Syria, showing a desire to strengthen ties and address food shortages. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali Topchi
December 13, 2024

Ukraine, a global producer and exporter of grain and oilseeds, is ready to supply food to Syria following the fall of Bashar al Assad, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval told Reuters on Friday.

Russian and Syrian sources said earlier that Russian wheat supplies to Syria had been suspended over uncertainty about the new government and payment delays.

Syria imported food from Russia during the Assad era and it is unclear how relations between Damascus and Moscow will take shape under the new government.

"Where it is difficult, we have to be there with our food. We are open to supplying our food and if Syria needs food — then we are there," Koval said.

Restoring relations with Syria

Ukraine's exports were buffeted by Russia's February 2022 attack, which severely reduced shipments via the Black Sea. Ukraine has since broken a de facto sea blockade and revived exports from its southern ports of Odessa.

Kiev traditionally exports wheat and corn to Middle Eastern countries, but not to Syria.

Traders say that only about 6,000 metric tonnes of Ukrainian corn reached the Syrian market in the 2023/24 season, out of a total corn export volume of 29.4 million tons.

However, small parcels of Ukrainian-origin grain may have reached Syria from neighbouring countries, but not been captured by those statistics, analysts said.

Since the fall of Assad, a close Russian ally, Kiev has voiced a desire to restore relations with Syria.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said Kiev was ready "to pave the way for the restoration of relations in the future and reaffirm our support for the Syrian people."

