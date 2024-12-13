Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer, Novatek, is working with lobbyists in an attempt to rebuild US relations after Washington imposed sanctions on its mammoth Arctic LNG 2 project.

Novatek is seeking to rebuild relations with the West in anticipation of an end to the war in Ukraine, sources told Reuters on Friday.

Its senior executive and management board member, Denis Solovyov, travelled from Moscow to Washington in recent days to begin work with a US lobbying firm.

Novatek and the lobbyists plan to approach US government entities in the coming weeks, the sources said.

Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt told Reuters that the State Department was aware of Novatek's visit to Washington but suggested that the company would make little headway with President Joe Biden's administration during its remaining weeks in office.

"Now is not the time for business as usual with Russia," Pyatt said. "Russia is in the penalty box, and it's my job to ensure it stays there as long as possible - certainly as long as the illegal war continues."

Off sanctions list