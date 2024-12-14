WORLD
2 MIN READ
UNICEF urges action as children in Gaza face daily bloodshed
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell warns that the world cannot ignore the daily bloodshed, hunger, disease, and cold faced by children in Gaza.
UNICEF urges action as children in Gaza face daily bloodshed
During the last 14 months, more than 14,500 children have reportedly been killed and over one million children in Gaza urgently require protection and mental health assistance. / Photo: AA / AA
By Esra YAGMUR
December 14, 2024

The head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has urged action as children in Gaza face bloodshed on a daily basis.

“The world cannot look away when so many children are exposed to daily bloodshed, hunger, disease, and cold," Catherine Russell said in a statement late Friday.

"We urgently call on all parties to the conflict, and on those with influence over them, to take decisive action to end the suffering of children, to release all hostages, to ensure children’s rights are upheld, and to adhere to obligations under international humanitarian law."

She noted that 33 people, including at least eight children, were reportedly killed on Thursday in another "devastating attack" on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

'No safe space in Gaza'

RECOMMENDED

"The latest violence adds to a staggering figure of more than 160 children reportedly killed in Gaza in a little over a month. That is an average of four children every day since the beginning of November," she said.

Russell emphasised that during the last 14 months, more than 14,500 children have reportedly been killed and nearly all of the 1.1 million children in Gaza urgently require protection and mental health assistance.

"There is no safe space in Gaza, nor any sense of stability for children, who lack essentials such as food, safe water, medical supplies, and warm clothes as winter temperatures drop,” said Russell.

"Preventable diseases continue to rapidly spread, including more than 800 cases of hepatitis, and more than 300 cases of chickenpox," she added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem