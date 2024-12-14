WORLD
2 MIN READ
Key actors gather in Jordan to discuss Syria's future
Summit brings together key regional and international players, including Türkiye, the US, the EU and Arab nations, to address the complex challenges facing the country.
Key actors gather in Jordan to discuss Syria's future
The gathering aims to foster regional stability, address humanitarian concerns, and explore a political solution to Syria. / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 14, 2024

Jordan on Saturday opened talks on Syria, bringing together foreign ministers and senior officials to discuss the ongoing developments following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime.

Representatives from 13 countries, including Türkiye and the US, as well as the European Union, the Arab League, and the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, are participating in the talks, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Jordan, which shares a border with Syria, is hosting discussions in the Red Sea city of Aqaba as part of efforts to foster regional stability and international cooperation after the fall of the Assad regime.

The agenda includes a meeting of the Arab Ministerial Contact Group on Syria, which comprises Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League.

This will be followed by a broader session involving the foreign ministers of Türkiye, the US, and France, along with representatives from the UK, Germany, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

RECOMMENDED

Participants are expected to hold discussions with Jordan’s King Abdullah II later in the day, followed by a news conference featuring several ministers.

Assad, Syria’s regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.

RelatedNew Syria govt won't recognise PKK/YPG terror group's authority  — Fidan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem