Five irregular migrants died on early Saturday when a migrant boat sank off Crete, Greece's coastguard said, leaving 40 people reportedly missing while 39 survivors were rescued.

The boat sank 12 nautical miles southwest of the island, according to ERTNews, which reported the 40 missing.

A huge rescue operation involving vessels and aircraft was underway in the sea south of the island of Gavdos, south of Crete, after the boat capsized shortly after midnight, the coastguard said.

The first dead was found on Saturday morning.

Local media said another man was taken by helicopter to hospital in the city of Chania on Crete and was admitted to intensive care.