WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian pound shows signs of recovery after Assad regime change
The new transitional government has lifted strict controls on foreign currency trade, leading to a surge in the value of the Syrian pound.
Syrian pound shows signs of recovery after Assad regime change
Following the fall of the Assad regime, the Syrian pound has gained strength due to open currency use. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 14, 2024

The Syrian pound has strengthened against the US dollar by at least 20 percent over the past two days amid an influx of Syrians from neighbouring countries and an end to strict controls on trade in foreign currencies after the fall of Bashar Assad regime.

Damascus currency traders cited exchange rates between 12,500 and 10,000 on Saturday, a wide spread of between 20 percent and 50 percent stronger than the previous rate of 15,000, with high volatility in the market.

The traders cited the return of thousands of Syrians who had sought refugee abroad during the country's 13-year war and the open use of US dollars and Turkish currency (lira) in markets as having contributed to the change.

Using foreign currencies for everyday trade could previously land Syrians in jail, and many feared even uttering the word "dollar" in public.

RECOMMENDED

More than 90 percent of Syrians live under the poverty line, according to UN agencies.

The country's oil industry, manufacturing, tourism, and other key sectors have been crippled by years of fighting, and large segments of the population are employed in a decrepit public sector, with monthly wages averaging around 300,000 Syrian pounds.

The new Syrian transitional government, picked by the opposition who took Damascus on Sunday in a lightning offensive that toppled 50 years of Assad family rule, say they will raise wages and prioritise improving services.

RelatedSyria's interim PM calls on refugees to return, rebuild country
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem