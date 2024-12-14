The Turkish flag was hoisted at Türkiye's embassy in Damascus on Saturday, marking the official resumption of operations after a 12-year closure.

This significant diplomatic step follows the recent downfall of the Bashar al Assad regime, signaling a new chapter in Türkiye-Syria relations.

The embassy, which ceased activities in 2012 amid Syria’s violent crackdown on peaceful protesters, has reopened with Burhan Koroglu, previously Türkiye's ambassador to Mauritania, serving as acting charge d'affaires.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan formally appointed Koroglu to the post earlier this week.

Related Türkiye appoints charge d’affaires to Damascus after prolonged absence

Located near Rawda Square, a district housing many foreign diplomatic missions, the Turkish Embassy had continued limited operations during the initial years of the Syrian conflict but suspended its activities entirely on March 26, 2012.

Embassy staff and their families were subsequently evacuated to Türkiye.

Symbol of stability and regional cooperation

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz described the embassy’s reopening as a critical step toward fostering regional stability.