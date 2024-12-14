ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump's presidential library to settle a lawsuit over anchor George Stephanopoulos' inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

According to settlement documents made public Saturday, ABC will also post a note on its website expressing regret over the claim in a March 10 segment on Stephanopoulos' 'This Week' programme and pay $1 million in legal fees to Trump's lawyer.

In a statement, ABC News said: "We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing."

Trump sued Stephanopoulos and ABC for defamation days after the anchor claimed during an interview with Republican Nancy Mace, R-S.C., that Trump had been "found liable for rape", which misstated the verdicts in Carroll's two lawsuits against him.