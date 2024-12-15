Algeria has summoned French Ambassador Stephane Romatet for reprimand over what it called “hostile plans" by the French intelligence service, according to Algerian media on Sunday.

Romatet was summoned to the Foreign Ministry last week to address accusations of French intelligence involvement in destabilising campaigns in Algeria, the state-run newspaper El Moudjahid reported.

The newspaper said the reprimand followed revelations that the French intelligence service had recruited former Algerian militants to undermine the country's stability.

It cited the case of Mohamed Amine Aissaoui, who was recently featured in a televised confession on Algeria television speaking of a purported conspiracy directed by French intelligence.

Attacks on sovereignty