WORLD
2 MIN READ
Algeria rebukes French Ambassador over alleged intelligence 'hostile plans'
Algerian media reports French intelligence involvement in ‘destabilising campaigns’ in Algeria.
Algeria rebukes French Ambassador over alleged intelligence 'hostile plans'
Algeria, which supports the Polisario Front's call for self-determination in Western Sahara, opposes France’s endorsement of Morocco's autonomy proposal. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2024

Algeria has summoned French Ambassador Stephane Romatet for reprimand over what it called “hostile plans" by the French intelligence service, according to Algerian media on Sunday.

Romatet was summoned to the Foreign Ministry last week to address accusations of French intelligence involvement in destabilising campaigns in Algeria, the state-run newspaper El Moudjahid reported.

The newspaper said the reprimand followed revelations that the French intelligence service had recruited former Algerian militants to undermine the country's stability.

It cited the case of Mohamed Amine Aissaoui, who was recently featured in a televised confession on Algeria television speaking of a purported conspiracy directed by French intelligence.

RelatedMacron calls for 'truth and recognition' of past to mend Algeria ties

Attacks on sovereignty

RECOMMENDED

Algerian authorities warned the French diplomat that such actions “won’t go unanswered” or stand idly by in response to “attacks on its sovereignty," the newspaper said.

There was no French comment on the Algeria media report.

This development marks another chapter in the already strained relations between Algeria and France, which have been marred by disputes over historical memory, migration, and the Western Sahara conflict.

Tensions escalated further in July 2023, when Algeria withdrew its ambassador from France in protest of French President Emmanuel Macron’s support for Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara.

RelatedWhy are tensions escalating between France and Algeria?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli forces kill four more Palestinians in eastern Rafah despite ceasefire
Deadly flash floods displace hundreds in northwest Syria
Türkiye's population tops 86M in 2025 as growth accelerates
Somalia, Saudi Arabia sign defence pact to bolster Red Sea security
Russian drones hit Odessa and Kharkiv, killing at least three amid peace push
Final rallies in Bangladesh as rivals vie to claim anti-Hasina uprising's legacy
South Korean army Cobra helicopter crash during drill kills two
Seahawks dominate Patriots 29–13 to win Super Bowl
Japan stocks smash records as Takaichi landslide victory sparks market euphoria
Hong Kong court hands media tycoon Jimmy Lai 20-year sentence under security law
Cuba halting airline refuelling as US pressure takes toll
'Flood' of disinformation ahead of Bangladesh election
China's Xi to visit US 'toward the end of the year:' Trump
Death toll from building collapse in northern Lebanon rises to nine
Thailand's Anutin readies for coalition talks after election win