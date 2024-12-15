Syrians who sought refuge in Türkiye during the 13-year civil war in their homeland continue returning to Syria, following the fall of the decades-long Baath regime.

After completing border procedures, the returnees can enter Syria through the border gates in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Hatay.

Women and children are given priority, and staff members engage closely with children while their families complete the necessary processes.

At the Cilvegozu border gate, some gendarmerie officers were seen flying kites with children.

Relief organizations, led by the Turkish Red Crescent, are distributing hot soup and refreshments to families and staff in the area.

In addition to Cilvegozu, Syrians return home through the Yayladagi and Zeytindali border gates, carrying their belongings in plastic bags or wheelbarrows.