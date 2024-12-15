Anadolu Agency has captured the footage of the area in the Husayniyya district of the Syrian capital Damascus, which is claimed to be a mass grave.

The discovery comes as part of search and investigation efforts continued across Syria following the fall of Bashar al Assad's regime.

The mass grave is located in the southeastern part of the capital, just behind Damascus Airport.

It is suspected that more than 100 pits, each around 20 metres (65 feet) deep, are being used as graves, with bodies buried on top of one another.

Discovery of mass grave

Eymen Halil, the cemetery guard in Husayniyya, worked in the area since 2005, He witnessed the events surrounding the grave's formation firsthand.

"One day, a large vehicle arrived. When they opened the door, a foul odor spread. I almost vomited and stepped back because I couldn’t bear it," he recalled.

Halil identified the individuals, who arrived at the site, as security forces. He mentioned being called to the site but he refused because his friends who went never returned.

He described how the security forces brought around 150 bodies each time. "They dig a pit, bring the bodies, dump them there, and then leave. They initially came during the day, but later began coming at night," he said.

"They buried bodies once or twice a week. When trucks or excavators arrived, it was clear they were there to bury someone."

Although Halil did not personally know the individuals who came to bury the bodies, he said: "We pray to God for these people to be revealed. We know for sure that this place is filled with the dead."

Drug factories uncovered

A villa in Syria’s capital Damascus was identified as a drug production hub linked to Maher al Assad, the brother of ousted regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Since the collapse of the decades-long Baath regime on December 8, drug manufacturing centres across Syria have been steadily uncovered.

Anadolu Agency captured footage of the villa in al-Dimas, which was confirmed to belong to Maher al Assad.