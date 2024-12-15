CLIMATE
Mayotte cyclone kills hundreds, maybe thousands — official
It was difficult to ascertain the precise death toll after the cyclone, which also raises concerns about access to food, water and sanitation, authorities say.
Chido blew through the southeastern Indian Ocean on Friday and Saturday, also battering the nearby islands of Comoros and Madagascar. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2024

Several hundred people, maybe even thousands, may have been killed by Cyclone Chido in the French-colonised archipelago in the Indian Ocean, a top local French official said via local media channel Mayotte La 1ere.

"I think there will certainly be several hundreds, maybe we will reach a thousand, even several thousands," local prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville said on the channel on Sunday.

Asked about the death toll of several hundred, the French interior ministry said " it will be difficult to account for all victims" and said a figure could not be determined at this stage.

Cyclone Chido swept through Mayotte overnight, Meteo-France said, bringing winds of more than 200 kph (124 mph) and damaging makeshift housing, government buildings and a hospital. It was the strongest storm in more than 90 years to hit the islands, the forecaster said.

'It's going to be complicated'

It was difficult to ascertain the precise death toll after the cyclone, which also raised concerns about access to food, water and sanitation, authorities said.

"For the toll, it's going to be complicated, because Mayotte is a Muslim land where the dead are buried within 24 hours," a French interior ministry official said earlier.

Located nearly 8,000 km (5,000 miles) from Paris and a four-day trip by sea, Mayotte is significantly poorer than the rest of France and has grappled with gang violence and social unrest for decades.

Tensions were stoked earlier this year by a water shortage.

SOURCE:Reuters
