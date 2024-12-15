Several hundred people, maybe even thousands, may have been killed by Cyclone Chido in the French-colonised archipelago in the Indian Ocean, a top local French official said via local media channel Mayotte La 1ere.

"I think there will certainly be several hundreds, maybe we will reach a thousand, even several thousands," local prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville said on the channel on Sunday.

Asked about the death toll of several hundred, the French interior ministry said " it will be difficult to account for all victims" and said a figure could not be determined at this stage.

Cyclone Chido swept through Mayotte overnight, Meteo-France said, bringing winds of more than 200 kph (124 mph) and damaging makeshift housing, government buildings and a hospital. It was the strongest storm in more than 90 years to hit the islands, the forecaster said.

'It's going to be complicated'