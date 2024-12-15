Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to visit Ethiopia and Somalia in the first two months of 2025.

This follows a landmark accord, brokered by Türkiye, that ended nearly a year of tensions between the two African nations on maritime access to the Red Sea.

Erdogan told a youth gathering in the eastern province of Erzurum on Saturday that the breakthrough came after "a meeting that lasted seven hours." With the cooperation of both countries, "we signed (the deal), and we finished the job," he added.

The Turkish president is now planning to visit Ethiopia and Somalia in January-February next year.

After meeting with Erdogan in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Wednesday, the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia issued a joint statement called the Ankara Declaration, in which they "reaffirmed their respect and commitment to one another’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity."

When asked about Türkiye's role in facilitating the declaration, Erdogan explained that Ankara's strong relations with both sides allowed it to progress with mediation efforts where others could not.

'When we are sincere, everything can happen'