South Korean law enforcement authorities are pushing to summon impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol for questioning over his short-lived martial law decree as the Constitutional Court began its first meeting Monday on Yoon's case to determine whether to remove him from office or reinstate him.

A joint investigative team involving police, an anti-corruption agency and the Defence Ministry said it plans to convey a request to Yoon's office that he appear for questioning on Wednesday, as they expand a probe into whether his ill-conceived power grab amounted to rebellion.

Yoon was impeached by the opposition-controlled National Assembly on Saturday over his December 3 martial law decree. His presidential powers will be suspended until the Constitutional Court decides whether to formally remove him from office or reinstate him. If Yoon is dismissed, a national election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.

Yoon has justified his martial law enforcement as a necessary act of governance against the main liberal opposition Democratic Party that he described as "anti-state forces" bogging down his agendas and vowed to "fight to the end" against efforts to remove him from office.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have poured onto the streets of the country's capital, Seoul, in recent days, calling for Yoon's ouster and arrest.

It remains unclear whether Yoon will grant the request by investigators for an interview. South Korean prosecutors, who are pushing a separate investigation into the incident, also reportedly asked Yoon to appear at a prosecution office for questioning on Sunday but he refused to do so. Repeated calls to a prosecutors' office in Seoul were unanswered.

Yoon's presidential security service has also resisted a police attempt to search Yoon's office for evidence.

The request came before the Constitutional Court met Monday to discuss the case. The court has up to 180 days to rule. But observers say that a court ruling could come faster.

Related South Korea's parliament impeaches President Yoon over martial law attempt

Parliamentary impeachments

In the case of parliamentary impeachments of past presidents — Roh Moo-hyun in 2004 and Park Geun-hye in 2016 — the court spent 63 days and 91 days respectively before determining to reinstate Roh and dismiss Park.