The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen has met with the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Ahmad al Sharaa, to discuss recent developments in Syria.

Pedersen visited Damascus on Sunday for the first time since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime to meet with Sharaa, according to information from Syrian transitional government sources.

During the meeting, Sharaa emphasised the need to update and align the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 with the current realities of the situation in Syria.

He highlighted the necessity of quick and effective cooperation to address the issues facing Syrians.

Sharaa called for a focus on Syria's territorial integrity, reconstruction and economic development.

He also stressed the importance of creating safe conditions for the voluntary return of refugees to Syria and providing economic and political support to facilitate this process.

He underlined that these steps must be carried out carefully, deliberately and under the supervision of expert teams, without rushing the processes.