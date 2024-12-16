Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus, who heads the caretaker government installed after an August uprising has said that general elections would be held late next year or in early 2026.

Pressure has been growing on Yunus appointed the country's "chief adviser" after the student-led revolt that toppled ex-premier Sheikh Hasina to set a date.

The 84-year-old microfinance pioneer is leading a temporary administration to tackle what he has called the "extremely tough" challenge of restoring democratic institutions in the South Asian nation of about 170 million people.

"Election dates could be fixed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026," he said in a broadcast on state television.

Hasina, 77, fled by helicopter to neighbouring India on August 5 as thousands of protesters stormed the prime minister's palace in Dhaka.

Hundreds of people were killed in the weeks prior to Hasina's ouster, most by police gunfire.

Her government was also accused of politicising courts and the civil service, as well as staging lopsided elections, to dismantle democratic checks on its power.

'Voting rights'

Yunus has launched commissions to oversee a raft of reforms he says are needed and setting an election date depends on what political parties agree.