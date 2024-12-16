Khaled Nabhan, the grieving Palestinian grandfather who bid farewell to his granddaughter Reem calling her "soul of my soul", has been killed by an Israeli air strike.

“Soul of my soul. She is the soul of my soul.”

These were the words of Khaled Nabhan as he bid a heart-wrenching farewell to his 3-year-old granddaughter, Reem, who was killed alongside her 5-year-old brother, Tarek, in an Israeli air strike on Nuseirat refugee camp in southern Gaza on November 22, 2023.

That devastating moment, captured in photos and videos, introduced the world to a man whose grief and love became a symbol of the suffering endured by Palestinians.

On December 16, 2024, Israeli artillery fire struck the same camp where Khaled once mourned his grandchildren. His death marks the tragic end of a life that had, over the past year, touched hearts worldwide with its resilience and humanity.

A grandfather’s farewell

The world first met Khaled through images of him holding Reem’s lifeless body, tenderly wiping debris from her face, stroking her hair, and kissing her forehead. His voice trembled as he called her “the soul of my soul.” The moment was raw and unfiltered, a grandfather’s pure, uncontainable grief for a child who had brought light to his life.

“When I said those words, it came out unconsciously,” Khaled later shared with TRT in an interview. He recounted how he didn’t even realise he was being filmed, so lost was he in his sorrow.

The video of Khaled and Reem, who was playing joyfully just before her death, circulated widely, touching millions. Across TikTok, Instagram, and other social platforms, people reacted with tears and solidarity, sharing their own stories of grief and posting messages of support.

But Khaled’s response to tragedy didn’t stop at mourning.