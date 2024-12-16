TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Israel’s settlement expansion in occupied Golan Heights
The Turkish Foreign Ministry has denounced Israel's settlement expansion in the occupied Golan Heights, citing it as a step toward territorial expansion through occupation.
“These ongoing actions by Israel seriously undermine efforts to bring peace and stability to Syria and further escalate tensions in the region,” the ministry said. / Photo: AA / AA
December 16, 2024

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned Israel's decision to expand illegal settlements in the Golan Heights, which have been under Israeli occupation since 1967.

In a statement, the ministry called the move “a new stage in Israel’s goal of expanding its borders through occupation,” expressing grave concern over the broader implications of this decision.

The condemnation highlighted Israel's recent actions in the region, including violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement through its entry into the area of separation, advances into adjacent territories, and airstrikes in Syria.

“These ongoing actions by Israel seriously undermine efforts to bring peace and stability to Syria and further escalate tensions in the region,” the ministry said.

The statement urged the international community to take decisive measures to address Israel’s continued violations and to halt the illegal steps taken by the Netanyahu government.

Türkiye’s remarks reflect growing international unease over Israel's policies in the Golan Heights, a strategically significant area that has been the subject of ongoing disputes and condemnation by the United Nations and other global bodies.

