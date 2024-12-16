The Philippines has ratified a key defence pact with Japan, which allows them to deploy troops on each other's soil as they boost ties to bolster against China's growing pressure.

Both countries are longtime allies of the United States, which has been strengthening an arc of alliances to deter China's disputed territorial claims in the Pacific.

The pact –– which also allows for increased joint combat drills –– was ratified by the Philippine senate with no negative votes or abstentions, Senate President Francis Escudero said on Monday.

Lawmakers in Tokyo will also need to vote through the treaty before it takes effect, Japan's embassy said.

"Ratifying the Agreement further affirms the strategic partnership between the two countries and their mutual goal to enhance contribution to regional and international peace, security and stability," the senate said in a statement.

"The Agreement will expand the defense cooperation of the Philippines and Japan in the maritime domain amid shared security challenges."

Negotiators from both countries finished brokering the pact in July, after seven months of talks.