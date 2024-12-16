WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippines ratifies military pact with Japan to counter China threat
Filipino and Chinese vessels regularly clash around a disputed shoal Beijing seized from Manila in 2012.
Philippines ratifies military pact with Japan to counter China threat
Chinese Coast Guard vessels fire water cannons towards a Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2024

The Philippines has ratified a key defence pact with Japan, which allows them to deploy troops on each other's soil as they boost ties to bolster against China's growing pressure.

Both countries are longtime allies of the United States, which has been strengthening an arc of alliances to deter China's disputed territorial claims in the Pacific.

The pact –– which also allows for increased joint combat drills –– was ratified by the Philippine senate with no negative votes or abstentions, Senate President Francis Escudero said on Monday.

Lawmakers in Tokyo will also need to vote through the treaty before it takes effect, Japan's embassy said.

"Ratifying the Agreement further affirms the strategic partnership between the two countries and their mutual goal to enhance contribution to regional and international peace, security and stability," the senate said in a statement.

"The Agreement will expand the defense cooperation of the Philippines and Japan in the maritime domain amid shared security challenges."

Negotiators from both countries finished brokering the pact in July, after seven months of talks.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTaiwan bolsters defence as China condemns US arms sale, diplomatic visits

Whilst Japan invaded the Philippines during World War II, nowadays they have common military ties to the United States and are increasingly at loggerheads with China.

Japan hosts around 54,000 American troops but clashes with China over the ownership of islands, controlled by Tokyo, in the East China Sea.

Filipino and Chinese vessels regularly clash around a disputed shoal Beijing seized from Manila in 2012.

Between Japan and the Philippines, Taiwan has increasingly become a flashpoint. Beijing claims the self-ruled island in full and has not ruled out using force to back its rhetoric.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, through which $5 trillion in trade passes annually, and has brushed off an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

RelatedUS using Taiwan to stir crisis in Asia: Russia
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seahawks dominate Patriots 29–13 to win Super Bowl
Japan stocks smash records as Takaichi landslide victory sparks market euphoria
Hong Kong court hands media tycoon Jimmy Lai 20-year sentence under security law
Cuba halting airline refuelling as US pressure takes toll
China's Xi to visit US 'toward the end of the year:' Trump
Death toll from building collapse in northern Lebanon rises to nine
'Criminal nature:' Palestine slams Israeli decisions to expand occupied West Bank settlements
Nigeria road accident kills at least 30: local officials
Turkish star Alperen Sengun selected for 2026 NBA All-Star team
Epstein case exposes high-level corruption among 'Western elites': Russia
Israel approves more measures to expand settlements in occupied West Bank
Japan PM Takaichi set for landslide win, markets wary
Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
Türkiye’s oldest polyphonic music institution marks 200th anniversary
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza