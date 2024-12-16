A 26-year-old OpenAI whistleblower was found dead in his apartment in San Francisco on November 26, barely a few weeks after publicly accusing his then-employer OpenAI of unethical business practices.

Though police said they found no signs of foul play in the death of Suchir Balaji and ruled it a case of suicide, the incident has revived his allegations against OpenAI, the company which developed ChatGPT, the world’s most popular AI chatbot.

Indian-origin Balaji worked at OpenAI for four years, collecting and organising training data for ChatGPT before resigning in August over concerns that the company was breaking the law.

In October, he publicly accused the AI giant of copyright infringement in an article published by the New York Times, where he said the company used copyrighted data to train its AI model.

“If you believe what I believe, you have to just leave the company,” he told the media outlet at the time.

OpenAI, Microsoft and other companies involved in developing AI chatbots have consistently refuted claims of a similar nature, asserting that their use of internet data to train their artificial intelligence systems is justified under the requirements of the “fair use” doctrine.

The “fair use” doctrine in the US requires that the use of copyrighted material must meet certain criteria, including whether the purpose of the use is transformative or it effects the use on the potential market value of the original work.

OpenAI argues that it passes those tests as its technology transforms the copyrighted works substantially and they are not competing in the markets of the original works.