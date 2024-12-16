Ukraine has claimed that its forces inflicted over 30 North Korean casualties in Russia's border region of Kursk, where Kiev launched an incursion back in August.

A statement by Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) on Telegram said on Monday that at least 30 North Korean soldiers were either killed or wounded on Dec. 14 and 15 by the country’s forces near the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka.

The statement further claimed that at least three North Korean servicemen also went missing near the village of Kurilovka.

It added that due to these losses, assault groups in the region are being "replenished with fresh personnel" from the North Korean army.

Neither Russian nor North Korean authorities have yet commented on the claims, and independent verification of Ukraine's claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.

'Buffer zone'