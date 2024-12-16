Ousted Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has claimed that he took refuge at a Russian base during the dramatic fall of the decades-long Baath regime earlier this month.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8 after anti-regime groups seized control of the country's capital Damascus.

The takeover followed a swift two-week offensive by anti-regime fighters, who captured key cities across the country before Damascus.

In a first statement since his ouster, posted on the regime's social media platforms, Assad argued that his sudden departure from Syria was not planned.

Immediate evacuation