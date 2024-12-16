WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria's ousted Assad claims he took refuge at Russian air base
In the first statement since his sudden ouster, Bashar al Assad claims he planned to keep fighting but Moscow evacuated him.
Syria's ousted Assad claims he took refuge at Russian air base
A satellite image shows Russian aircraft, helicopters and military equipment at Khmeimim airbase, near Latakia, Syria December 9, 2024.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2024

Ousted Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has claimed that he took refuge at a Russian base during the dramatic fall of the decades-long Baath regime earlier this month.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8 after anti-regime groups seized control of the country's capital Damascus.

The takeover followed a swift two-week offensive by anti-regime fighters, who captured key cities across the country before Damascus.

In a first statement since his ouster, posted on the regime's social media platforms, Assad argued that his sudden departure from Syria was not planned.

RelatedHow the fall of Assad impacts Russia in Ukraine and elsewhere

Immediate evacuation

RECOMMENDED

Saying that he moved to Russia's Khmeimim air base on the morning of Dec. 8 as anti-regime forces took control of Damascus, Assad claimed that it became clear then that his forces had completely withdrawn from "all battle lines," and that their last positions had fallen.

He said that the Russian base, in the Mediterranean coast al province of Latakia, came under intensified attack by drone strikes as the conflict raged on.

"With no viable means of leaving the base, Moscow requested that the base's command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of Sunday 8th December," he added.

"At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party," he went on to say, adding that he had planned to keep on fighting.

RelatedHow Assad’s refusal to heed Türkiye’s advice altered the Syrian landscape
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Seahawks dominate Patriots 29–13 to win Super Bowl
Japan stocks smash records as Takaichi landslide victory sparks market euphoria
Hong Kong court hands media tycoon Jimmy Lai 20-year sentence under security law
Cuba halting airline refuelling as US pressure takes toll
China's Xi to visit US 'toward the end of the year:' Trump
Death toll from building collapse in northern Lebanon rises to nine
'Criminal nature:' Palestine slams Israeli decisions to expand occupied West Bank settlements
Nigeria road accident kills at least 30: local officials
Turkish star Alperen Sengun selected for 2026 NBA All-Star team
Epstein case exposes high-level corruption among 'Western elites': Russia
Israel approves more measures to expand settlements in occupied West Bank
Japan PM Takaichi set for landslide win, markets wary
Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
Türkiye’s oldest polyphonic music institution marks 200th anniversary
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza